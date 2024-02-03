ICMR Recruitment 2024: Apply for 31 scientist vacancies till Feb 16

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR ), has invited applications for Scientist-B and Scientist -C posts. The applictaion process is underway and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is February 16. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at recruit.icmr.org.in. ICMR Recruitment 2024: Application process and details here

ICMR Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 31 vacancies.

Details:

Scientist-B: 30 vacancies (15 Medical & 15 Non-Medical)

Scientist -C (Bioethics): 1

ICMR Recruitment 2024 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 35 years.

ICMR Recruitment 2024 selection process: The Selection would be made based on computer-based written tests (MCQs) or interview or both. Written tests, if conducted, would be based on the understanding of research methods and will be qualifying and the minimum qualifying would be 75 percentile.

ICMR Recruitment 2024 application fee: The applictaion fee of the candidates should be ₹1500.SC/ST/Women/PwBD/EWS candidates are exempted from the application fee.

ICMR Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at https://recruit.icmr.org.in/

On the homepage, click on the Apply link

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the form and take print for future reference.