IDBI Bank Recruitment 2023: Last date today to apply for 2100 Junior Assistant Manager & Executive posts

IDBI Bank will close the registration process for Junior Assistant Manager and Executive posts on December 6, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for 2100 posts can do it through the official website of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in. The last date to apply for printing the application is till December 21, 2023. IDBI Bank Recruitment 2023: Last date today to apply for 2100 posts

The online examination for the Junior Assistant Manager post will be conducted on December 31 and the online test for the Executive post is till December 30, 2023.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Direct link to apply for IDBI Bank Recruitment 2023

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2023: How to apply

To apply for the posts candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in.

Click on current opening link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the link for Junior Assistant Manager and Executive posts.

Click on apply online link and a new page will open.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹200/- for SC/ST/PwBD candidates and ₹1000/- for all other candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IDBI Bank.