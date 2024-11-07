IDBI ESO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1000 Executive posts at idbibank.in, direct link here

IDBI Bank has invited applications for Executive - Sales and Operations (ESO) posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1000 posts in the organisation. IDBI ESO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1000 Executive posts, direct link here

The registration process begins on November 7 and ends on November 16, 2024. The tentative date of the online test is December 1, 2024. Read below for eligibility, the selection process, and other details.

Vacancy Details

UR: 448 posts

ST: 94 posts

SC: 127 posts

OBC: 231 posts

EWS: 100 posts

PwBD: 40 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have a graduation degree from a recognized university in any discipline from a University recognized/ approved by the Government / Govt. Bodies viz., AICTE, UGC, etc. Candidates should be between 20 to 25 years of age to apply for the post. The candidate must have been born not earlier than October 2,1999 and not later than October 1, 2004 (both dates inclusive).

Selection Process

The selection process comprises an Online Test (OT), Document Verification (DV), Personal Interview (PI) and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT). The online test will have questions from Logical Reasoning, Data Analysis & Interpretation, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and General/Economy/Banking Awareness/ Computer/IT. The exam duration is 120 minutes.

For each question the candidate gives a wrong answer, one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹250/- for SC/ST/PwBD candidates ( Only Intimation Charges) and rs 1050/- for all other candidates (application fees and intimation charges). The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.