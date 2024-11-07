Menu Explore
IDBI ESO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1000 Executive posts at idbibank.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Nov 07, 2024 01:55 PM IST

IDBI will recruit for ESO posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the direct link given here.

IDBI Bank has invited applications for Executive - Sales and Operations (ESO) posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1000 posts in the organisation.

IDBI ESO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1000 Executive posts, direct link here
IDBI ESO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1000 Executive posts, direct link here

The registration process begins on November 7 and ends on November 16, 2024. The tentative date of the online test is December 1, 2024. Read below for eligibility, the selection process, and other details.

RRB ALP, SI mock test 2024 link active, here’s how to access and other details

Vacancy Details

  • UR: 448 posts
  • ST: 94 posts
  • SC: 127 posts
  • OBC: 231 posts
  • EWS: 100 posts
  • PwBD: 40 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have a graduation degree from a recognized university in any discipline from a University recognized/ approved by the Government / Govt. Bodies viz., AICTE, UGC, etc. Candidates should be between 20 to 25 years of age to apply for the post. The candidate must have been born not earlier than October 2,1999 and not later than October 1, 2004 (both dates inclusive).

Selection Process

The selection process comprises an Online Test (OT), Document Verification (DV), Personal Interview (PI) and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT). The online test will have questions from Logical Reasoning, Data Analysis & Interpretation, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and General/Economy/Banking Awareness/ Computer/IT. The exam duration is 120 minutes.

For each question the candidate gives a wrong answer, one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted.

Application Fee

The application fee is 250/- for SC/ST/PwBD candidates ( Only Intimation Charges) and rs 1050/- for all other candidates (application fees and intimation charges). The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.

Detailed Notification Here 

Direct link to apply here 

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Thursday, November 07, 2024
