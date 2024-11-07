RRB ALP, SI mock test 2024 link active, here’s how to access and other details

The Railway Recruitment Board has activated the mock test link for candidates who have applied for the ALP and SI Exams 2024. The mock test link can be accessed on the official websites of RRBs. RRB ALP, SI mock test 2024 link is now active at official websites of RRBs, details here. (HT file image)

Through the mock test, candidates are expected to get an insight of the CBT examination and its four sections – Mathematics, Mental Ability, General Science, and General Awareness.

Meanwhile, RRB had revised the exam dates for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP), Railway Protection Force Sub Inspector (RPF SI), Junior Engineers (JE) and others, on October 24 due to administrative reasons.

Also read: RRB NTPC UG 2024 correction window closes today at rrbapply.gov.in, here's how to make modifications

Following are the examination dates:

ALP (CEN 01/2024): November 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29 (CBT 1)

RPF SI (CEN RPF 01/2024): December 2, 3, 9 and 12

Technician (CEN 02/2024): December 18 to 20, 23, 24, 26, 28 and 29

JE and others (CEN 03/2024): December 13, 16 and 17 (CBT 1)

As per the RRB, the hall tickets will be released four days before the exam date mentioned in the exam city information slips.

Also read: IIT Bhubaneswar, MOSart Labs launch diploma in semiconductor technology, chip design

Moreover, candidates are also required to go through the Aadhar linked biometric authentication for which all candidates must bring their original Aadhar cards.

Additionally, RRBs had also asked all candidates to authenticate their identification through Aadhar by login in to rrbapply.gov.in, if not done already.

Also read: NEET PG Counselling 2024: MCC shares updates on Armed Forces Medical Services in revised brochure

RRB ALP SI Mock Test link: Here’s how to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to access the ALP SI Mock Test link

Visit the official website of the regional RRB.

On the home page, click on the link for mock test for ALP or SI as required.

Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

Follow the instructions and click on next.

Solve the mock test and submit it.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.