IDBI Recruitment 2023: Registration date for SO, Assistant Manager posts extended

IDBI Bank has extended the registration process for SO and Assistant Manager posts. The last date to apply for Specialist Officer and Assistant Manager has been extended till March 12, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in.

As per the official notice, the e last date for Submission of Online Application and Payment of Fee has now been extended till March 12, 2023. The online test for Assistant Manager is slated to be conducted on April 16, 2023.

Direct link to apply here

IDBI Recruitment 2023: How to apply

To apply for the posts, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in.

Click on IDBI Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the apply online link for both Assistant Manager and Specialist Officer.

Register yourself first and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Once done, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The recruitment drives will fill 114 Specialist Officer posts and 600 Assistant Manager posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IDBI.

Official Notice for Assistant Manager

Official Notice for Specialist Officer