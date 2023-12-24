IDBI recruitment 2023: Tomorrow last date to apply for 86 Specialist Officer posts

IDBI Bank Ltd will end the applictaion process for86 Specialist Officer posts tomorrow, December 25. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at www.idbibank.in. IDBI Bank to end application process for 86 Specialist Officer posts tomorrow

IDBI recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 86 vacancies.

Deputy General Manager (DGM) - (Grade D): 1

Asst. General Manager (AGM) - (Grade C): 39

Manager -(Grade B): 46

IDBI recruitment 2023 applictaion fee: The applictaion fee is ₹1000 for General, EWS & OBC. For SC/ST candidates the applictaion fee is ₹200.

IDBI recruitment 2023 age limit: For the post of Deputy General Manager, Grade ‘D’ candidates' minimum age should be 35 years and the maximum age should be 45 years. The minimum age is 28 years and the maximum age is 40 years for the post of Assistant General Manager, Grade ‘C’. For the post of Manager – Grade ‘B’ the candidate's age should be between the age of 25 to 35 years.

IDBI recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

To apply candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at www.idbibank.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Click on the application link under the SO recruitment notification

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Download a copy of the completed form and take a printout