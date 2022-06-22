Home / Education / Employment News / IDBI to recruit 226 Specialist Cadre Officer posts, registration begins June 25
IDBI to recruit 226 Specialist Cadre Officer posts, registration begins June 25

IDBI to recruit candidates for Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts from June 25, 2022 through the official site of IDBI on idbibank.in.
Published on Jun 22, 2022 03:03 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

IDBI Bank has invited applications from candidates to apply for Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of IDBI on idbibank.in. The registration process was started on June 25 and ended on July 10, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 226 posts in the organisation. 

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details 

  • Manager - Grade B: 82 Posts
  • Assistant General Manager (AGM) - Grade C: 111 Posts
  • Deputy General Manager (DGM) - Grade D: 33 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through&lt;strong&gt; Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Selection Process

The selection process for aforesaid post/position will comprise of preliminary screening of stipulated eligibility criteria of Age, Educational Qualifications and working experience etc. as declared by the candidate in the application form and documents in support. The candidature after preliminary screening and without verification of documents would be provisional for all Posts/ Grades and would be subject to verification with the originals.

Application Fees

Candidates who want apply for the posts will have to pay 1000/- for General, EWS and OBC category and 200/- for SC/ST/PWD category. The payment can be made using Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ MasterCard/ Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.

