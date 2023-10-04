IIM Lucknow completes Summer Placements for the 2023-2025 cycle for PGP and PGP-ABM students, records 100% placement

The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow has completed its Summer Placements for the 2023-2025 cycle for the 39th batch of Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and 20th batch of Postgraduate Program in Agribusiness Management (PGP-ABM) students. This year, the average and median stipends were Rs. 1.31 lakhs per month and Rs. 1.30 lakhs per month respectively

According to a press release, the Institute secured a 100% placement rate, securing 576 offers and placing students across various roles in Consulting, Finance, General Management, Product Management, Sales and Marketing, Operations and Retail, and E-Commerce with top recruiters from across the globe.

“Despite the placement scenario this time around, our relentless teamwork from the Placement Office, Student’s Placement Committee, support teams, and preparation crew ensured that each student landed at least one offer and achieve 100% campus summer placement. As the economic situation gets better, we are determined to bring even more opportunities for our students," said Prof. Priyanka Sharma, Student Affair and Placement Chairperson.

This year, the average and median stipends were Rs. 1.31 lakhs per month and Rs. 1.30 lakhs per month respectively, with the highest domestic stipend reaching Rs. 3.50 lakhs per month, and the international stipend reaching Rs. 4 lakhs per month. Average stipends for the top 10%, top 25%, and top 50% of students were Rs. 2.25 lakhs per month, Rs. 2.08 lakhs per month, and Rs. 1.77 lakhs per month, respectively, stated the media release.

According to the release, a sizeable number of first-time recruiters, including Antique, Country Delight, Cranmore Partners, Cummins, Damensch, Dolat Capital, EstateX, EY IB, Gyansys, Haleon, HCCB, Hero Moto Corp, ICRA, IHX, Kaabil Finance, Liquide, MAQ Software, Miebach Consulting, MakeMyTrip, Naturals, Neev Fund, North Bridge Capital, NPCI, Ola, Pine Labs, Policy Bazaar, Practo, Responce, Samagra, Sciera, Splash, StockGro, Tencent, Virusha, Visa, Walmart, Whatfix, and Yum Brands, among others, were onboarded onto the campus recruitment drive with some of them even offering international roles.

In addition to these first-time recruiters, major legacy recruiters, including Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Adobe, Alvarez & Marsal, Amazon, Arthur D. Little, Atlassian, Avendus Capital, Bain & Company, Bernstein, Boston Consulting Group, Citi Group, Colgate-Palmolive, Deloitte, Deutsche Bank, EY, Goldman Sachs, Google, HUL, ITC, J.P. Morgan Chase, Kearney, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, Mondelez, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, PwC and Tata Administrative Services, recruited candidates for diverse job profiles, said the press release.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON