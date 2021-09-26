IISER Pune to fill temporary positions in a DST funded project

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune has invited applications to fill temporary and contractual posts for a project titled “Pilot Programme of India Innovation Competency Enhancement Program (IICEP)” (Proj. code: 30119486) funded by the Department of Science & Technology.

The application forms are available on the official website of the IISER Pune and the last date for submission of the application forms is October 10.

Job details, application form

IISER Pune recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Principal Technical Officer (PTO): 1 post

Senior Teaching Associate (STA): 2 posts

Teaching Associate (TA):1 post

Office Assistant: 1 post

Finance Manager: 1 post

Candidates have been asked to mention active mobile number and email ID in the application form. “Recent passport size photograph and photocopies of relevant certificates and other testimonials in support of age, qualification, experience etc. will be collected and verified at an appropriate stage,” IISER has said in the job notice.