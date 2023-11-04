close_game
News / Education / Employment News / IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2023: Apply for 89 Non-Teaching positions till Nov 12

IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2023: Apply for 89 Non-Teaching positions till Nov 12

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 04, 2023 12:15 PM IST

IIT Hyderabad Invites Applications for 89 Non-Teaching Positions.

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad has invited applications for 89 Non- Teaching positions. The application process is ongoing and the last date for the submission of the application form is November 12. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website at www.iith.ac.in.

Last date to apply for IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2023 is November 12(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Last date to apply for IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2023 is November 12

IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 89 vacancies of Group A, Group B and Group C Non-teaching posts.

IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 500. Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), EWS and Women candidates are exempted from Fee payment.

Direct link to apply

IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.iith.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the Apply link

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

Saturday, November 04, 2023
