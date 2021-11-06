IIT Jammu Recruitment 2021: Apply for Jr Technical Superintendent & other posts
Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Jammu has invited applications from candidates to apply for Jr Technical Superintendent & other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IIT Jammu on iitjammu.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 26, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 36 posts in the organisation.
No hardcopy submission of the online submitted application is required for the non-teaching positions at the initial stage. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.
Vacancy Details
|Name of the post
|Number of vacancies
|Institute Engineer
|1 Post
|Deputy Registrar
|1 Post
|Scientific Officer
|1 Post
|Assistant Registrar
|4 Posts
|Institute Counsellor
|1 Post
|Security Officer
|1 Post
|Career Development Officer
|1 Post
|Technical Officer
|2 Posts
|Assistant Engineer
|1 Post
|Junior Technical Officer
|1 Post
|Fire and Safety Manager
|1 Post
|Junior Superintendent
|2 Posts
|Junior Technical Superintendent
|10 Posts
|Caretaker cum Manager
|1 Post
|Assistant Sports Officer
|2 Posts
|Senior Laboratory Assistant
|3 Posts
|Junior Library Information Assistant
|1 Post
|Junior Assistant
|2 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
The Institute will conduct (preferably online) Written Test/Proficiency Test/Computer Test/Interview for these posts and only those candidates, who qualify the said tests etc. in progressive steps, following the standards in general, will be considered. The selection process will be done in a three-stage examination consisting of Stage I: Screening, Stage II : Written test and Stage III: Final selection.
Application Fees
Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable Fee of Rs.1000/- for Group A and ₹500/- for Group ‘B’ & ‘C posts. Candidate belonging to SC/ST, PwD category and women candidates are exempted from paying application fee.