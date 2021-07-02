IIT Kanpur Recruitment: Applications are invited for various posts

Indian Institute of Kanpur(IIT) has invited applications for various posts on a regular basis. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of IT Kanpur at https://iitk.ac.in

The application process is underway and the last day to apply is July 12 till 5 pm.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 21 vacancies.

IIT Kanpur Recruitment Vacancy details:

Group A posts

Assistant Registrar (Liaison & Hospitality)-1; Students‟ Counselor-2; Career Development Officer-1

Group B posts-Catering Manager-1; Jr. Superintendent-3; Jr. Tech. Supdt. (CCF- Central Cryogenics Facility)-2; Physical Training Instructor-4; Junior Engineer-1

Group C posts

Junior Technician-3; Junior Assistant-2; Driver Gr. II-1

IIT Kanpur Recruitment Application fee: For Group A posts the application fee is ₹500 and for Group B and C posts the application fee is ₹250.

Age limit: For Group A posts 21 to 45

For Group B posts 21 to 35

For Group C posts 21 to 30

Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official website of IITK at www.iitk.ac.in/infocell/recruitment

Note: The Regular employees and project employees of IIT Kanpur and Persons serving in Govt./ Semi-Govt./ PSUs have to send the printout of the completed application along with all relevant documents, duly self-attested through proper channels to the following address. “The Recruitment Section, Room No. 224, 2nd Floor (Faculty Building), IIT KANPUR–208016(U.P.) on or before the closing date. The envelope containing the complete application should be superscribed as “Application for the post of ...

(In case candidates are not able to send the online application form to the above-given address are required to bring a ‘No Objection Certificate’ from your present employer at the time of Written Test/Interview/Trade Test, as the case may be)

Other candidates need not send any hard copy to the Institute.

For detailed notification check the official website of IITK at https://www.iitk.ac.in/ or https://iitk.ac.in/new/recruitment