In SSC GD physical test, declaration of pregnancy status now must for women

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday said that self-declaration of pregnancy status is now mandatory for female candidates of Constable General Duty (SSC Constable GD), if they qualify for the physical test.

“On reporting of female candidates for PST (Physical Standard Test)/PET (Physical Efficiency Test), a self-declaration indicating about her pregnancy status shall be submitted. In case, if she declares that she is not pregnant then she may be allowed to participate in the PST/PET,” the commission said in its latest notice to SSC Constable GD 2022 aspirants.

For false declaration, the candidate will be at her own risk during this test, it added.

The commission said if a female candidate declares she is pregnant, a confirmatory test will be done and if it comes positive, irrespective of the duration, she will be declared temporarily unfit for the PST/PET round.

Her candidature will be kept on hold.

As per previous rules, only those candidates who were pregnant of 12 weeks or more were not allowed to participate in the physical test right away.

As per new rules, the vacancy against which the woman candidate was selected will be kept reserved for her and she will be re-examined for PST/PET six week after the date of confinement, subject to the production of the medical certificate of fitness from a registered medical practitioner.

“If she is found fit in PST/PET & DME, she may be appointed to the post kept reserved for and allow the benefit of seniority in accordance with the instructions of the Government, as amended from time to time,” the commission said.

Here are the basic features of SSC provisions for pregnant female candidates appearing in Constable GD physical test:

New rules Old rules Declaration of pregnancy status is mandatory before appearing in PET/PST Declaration of pregnancy status in advance is not mandatory. If found to be pregnant, irrespective of the time, she will not be allowed to participate in PET/PST right away. Will be at her own risk in case of false declaration. If found to be 12 weeks pregnant or over as a result of tests, she will be declared temporarily unfit for PET/PST. Her appointment will be held in abeyance until the confinement is over. The vacancy against which she was selected will be kept reserved for her. Her appointment will be held in abeyance until the confinement is over. The vacancy against which she was selected will be kept reserved for her. She will be re-examined for PET 6 weeks after the date of confinement, subject to the production of medical certificate of fitness from a registered medical practitioner. If found fit, she may be appointed to the post kept reserved for her and allowed the benefit of seniority. She will be re-examined for PET 6 weeks after the date of confinement, subject to the production of medical certificate of fitness from a registered medical practitioner. If found fit, she may be appointed to the post kept reserved for her and allowed the benefit of seniority.

