India Mint announces 53 Technician vacancies; See eligibility, how to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 03, 2023 01:09 PM IST

Eligible candidates can apply for this direct recruitment drive on igmhyderabad.spmcil.com. The last date is October 1.

India Government Mint at Cherlapally in Hyderabad has invited applications for 53 Technician vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply for this direct recruitment drive on igmhyderabad.spmcil.com. The last date is October 1.

The online test for these posts will be held tentatively in October-November.

Here are more details about the vacancies:

Jr.Technician (Foundryman) at W-1 Level in Assay & Refining Cadre: 5 vacancies.

Jr.Technician(Electroplating) at W-1 Level in Assay & Refining Cadre: 5

Jr.Technician(Chemical Plant) at W-1 Level in Assay & Refining Cadre: 8

Jr.Technician (Die & Medal) at W-1 Level: 3

Jr.Technician(Precious Metals) at W-1 Level: 2

Jr.Technician (Fitter) at W-1 Level: 20

Jr.Technician(Electrician) at W-1 Level: 4

Jr.Technician(Welder) at W-1 Level: 1

Jr.Technician(Electronics/Instrumentation) at W-1 Level: 2

Jr.Technician(Plumber) at W1 Level: 1

Jr.Technician(Machinist) at W-1 Level: 1

Jr.Technician(Turner) at W-1 Level: 1

Qualification requirements are different for each post. Click here to check it and apply online.

The age limit of candidates should be 18 to 25 years but relaxation in the upper limit will be applicable to reserved category candidates.

For further details, visit the official website.

Sunday, September 03, 2023
