India Post GDS Result 2024 Live: First merit list for 12 circles released, direct link to check here

India Post GDS Result 2024 Live: First merit list for 12 circles has been published at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

India Post has released the first merit list of GDS (Gramik Dak Sevak) Recruitment 2024. Candidates who applied for the post can check their names on the merit list by visiting the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. India Post has released the GDS merit list 2024 for 12 circles which include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal....Read More

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK INDIA POST GDS MERIT LIST 2024

Candidates who have been shortlisted will required to appear for physical verification. The details of the physical verification will be informed to the candidates through the registered phone numbers and email addresses.

Through the recruitment drive, India Post aims to fill 44,228 Gramik Dak Sevak vacancies across its 23 postal circles. These include 2,718 in Rajasthan, 2,558 in Bihar, 4,588 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,338 in Chhattisgarh, and 4,011 in Madhya Pradesh.

