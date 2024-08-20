India Post GDS Result 2024 Live: First merit list for 12 circles released, direct link to check here
India Post has released the first merit list of GDS (Gramik Dak Sevak) Recruitment 2024. Candidates who applied for the post can check their names on the merit list by visiting the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. India Post has released the GDS merit list 2024 for 12 circles which include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal....Read More
Candidates who have been shortlisted will required to appear for physical verification. The details of the physical verification will be informed to the candidates through the registered phone numbers and email addresses.
Through the recruitment drive, India Post aims to fill 44,228 Gramik Dak Sevak vacancies across its 23 postal circles. These include 2,718 in Rajasthan, 2,558 in Bihar, 4,588 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,338 in Chhattisgarh, and 4,011 in Madhya Pradesh.
India Post GDS Result 2024 Live: All the candidates who will be shortlisted will have to appear for the physical verification. The dates for the same will be available to the candidates on their registered mobile number via SMS.
India Post GDS Result 2024 Live: The registration process was conducted from July 15 to August 5, 2024 and the correction window was opened on August 6 and closed on August 8, 2024.
India Post GDS Result 2024 Live: India Post has released the GDS merit list 2024 for 12 circles which include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal.
India Post GDS Result 2024 Live: India Post will fill 44228 Gramik Dak Sevak posts in the organisation across 23 postal circles nationwide.
India Post GDS Result 2024 Live: Check the first merit list at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
India Post GDS Result 2024 Live: As per the India Post website, the merit list of the remaining circles will be published shortly.
India Post GDS Result 2024 Live: The India Post GDS merit list has been prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in the Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of recognised Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals.
India Post GDS Result 2024 Live: How to check merit list
India Post GDS Result 2024 Live: The merit list can be checked with the following steps:
- Visit the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
- On the home page, click on the India Post GDS Merit List 2024 link.
- A PDF file will open where candidates can check their names or roll numbers.
- Download the page and keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.
India Post GDS Result 2024 Live: Shortlisted candidates will need to appear for physical verification the details of which will be informed to the candidates through the registered phone numbers and email addresses.
India Post GDS Result 2024 Live: The merit list can be checked at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
India Post GDS Result 2024 Live: Through the recruitment drive, India Post aims to fill 44,228 Gramik Dak Sevak vacancies across its 23 postal circles.
India Post GDS Result 2024 Live: The India Post merit list has been released for 12 circles. These include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal.
