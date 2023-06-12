India Post GDS recruitment 2023: Registration process to reopen on June 16 for North East Division

Indian Post will reopen online registrations for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak) for Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura and Manipur. The registration link will be available from June 16 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is June 23. India Post GDS recruitment 2023: Registration process to reopen on June 16 (HT Photo)

Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Candidates will be able to edit their applications from June 24 to June 26. Candidates who submitted their applications up to June 11 can also edit their applications from June 24 to June 26.

The application fee is ₹100. However, payment of fees is exempted for all female applicants, SC /ST applicants, PwD applicants and Transwomen applicants.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Click on the registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and log in to the account.

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.