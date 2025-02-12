Menu Explore
India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Apply for 21413 posts at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Feb 12, 2025 08:05 AM IST

India Post will recruit for GDS posts. Eligible candidates can apply for 21413 posts through the direct link given here. 

India Post has invited applications for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevaks] in different offices of the Department of Posts can find the direct link through the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 21413 posts.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Apply for 21413 posts, direct link here

The registration process started on February 10, 2025. The last date to apply is March 3, 2025. The correction window will open on March 6 and will close on March 8, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification for engagement in GDS is a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India.

The age limit to apply for the posts should be 18 to 40 years.

Pay Scale

The GDSs are paid emoluments in form of Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA), which carry an annual increase of 3%, subject to fulfilment of conditions, as given in the GDS Rules.

BPM: Rs.12,000/- to Rs.29,380/-

ABPM/Dak Sevak: Rs.10,000/- to Rs.24,470/-

Selection Process

The Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of recognised Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals.

The department will release the list of applicants shortlisted for engagement on the GDS Online Portal. Upon the results being declared, the shortlisted candidates will be informed of the results and dates of physical verification, etc., through SMS.

Application Fee

The application fee is 100/- for all categories. Female candidates, SC /ST applicants, PwD applicants and Transwomen applicants are exempted from payment of fee. Applicants, except exempted category of applicant, may make payment of the fee through any of the online mode of payment using the link provided for payment. All recognized Credit/Debit cards and Net Banking facility/ UPI can be used for this purpose.

Detailed Notification Here 

Direct link to apply here 

