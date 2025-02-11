IBPS SO 2024 interview call letters released at ibps.in, download via direct link

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS SO 2024 Interview Call Letters. Candidates who have qualified in Online Main Examination for CRP SPL-XIV can download their call letters from the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS SO 2024 interview call letters are available at ibps.in. Candidates can download via direct link here.

To download the call letters, candidates will need to enter their Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth.

The call letters will be available for download till February 25, 2025/

Notably, the total marks allotted for Interview is 100, and the minimum qualifying marks will not be less than 40% (35% for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates).

The combined final score of candidates will be arrived at on the basis of total scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Main Examination of CRP- SPL-XIV and Interview.

IBPS had declared the mains result on February 7, 2025 on its official website and it will be available till February 14, 2025.

The online main examination was conducted in December 2024. The main exam for the post of Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer was held for 60 marks for 60 questions. The exam duration was 45 minutes.

Whereas for Rajbhasha Adhikari, a total of 45 questions were asked for maximum 60 marks.

IBPS SO Interview Call Letters: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the call letters:

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on the link to download the IBPS SO Interview Call Letters for CRP SPL-XIV.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Download the call letter displayed on the screen.

5. Keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.