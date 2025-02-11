JEE Mains Results 2025: Will NTA allow re-evaluation of scores when released? Here's what the agency says

Candidates who recently appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2025 Session 1 wait in anticipation for the results to be out. The National Testing Agency or the NTA which conducted the entrance examination will be releasing the session 1 results on its official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Mains 2025 results live updates JEE Mains Results 2025: Is re-evaluation of results allowed once released? Check what NTA says. (Representative image/Hindustan Times/file)

Now, there may be many candidates who may seek a re-evaluation of their marks once released. But does the agency have a provision for this?

According to the official information bulletin, candidates will not be allowed a re-evaluation of their result, meaning the scores once declared will be deemed final.

The NTA states, “There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of the result. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.”

Notably, the JEE Mains 2025 results will be prepared based on final answer key which has already been released on February 10, 2025. As per the rules set by NTA, subject experts review candidate's challenges against the provisional key, and accordingly revises the final answer key.

In the final answer key, the NTA has dropped 12 questions asked in different shifts of JEE Main session 1, paper 1. This means, candidates who attempted those particular questions will be awarded full marks.

The JEE Main session 1 paper 1 (BE/BTech) was conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29 and Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) on January 30.

JEE Mains 2025: Steps to check session 1 results when out

To check the session 1 results when released, candidates may follow the steps mentioned below:

Go to the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the JEE Mains 2025 session 1 scorecard link available on the home page. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Check the JEE Mains 2025 session 1 results displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the session 1 result for future reference.

