Bihar DElEd 2025 dummy admit card today at deledbihar.com

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 11, 2025 09:16 AM IST

The window to download the dummy admit cards will remain active from February 11 to February 17, 2025.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Bihar Diploma in ELementary Education (DElEd) entrance examination, 2025, dummy admit cards today at deledbihar.com.

Bihar DElEd 2025 dummy admit card will be released today, February 11 (Representational image)(Unsplash)
Candidates will be able to download the dummy admit card after logging in with user ID and password.

If there is any error on the dummy admit card, candidates need to correct it by February 17 on the portal.

If a candidate changes his/her reservation category on the dummy admit card, s/he will have to pay the required fee, BSEB said.

After the February 17 deadline, no candidate will be allowed to make any changes, BSEB said.

About the Bihar DElEd exam pattern

The Bihar DElEd exam will consist of 120 questions, each worth one mark. It will last two and a half hours or 150 minutes.

In the exam, candidates will answer questions from the following subjects: General Hindi or Urdu, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, general English, Logical and Analytical Reasoning.

Bihar DElEd Entrance Exam 2025: How to download dummy admit card when released

Candidates can download the Bihar DElEd dummy admit card by following the steps given below:

1. Go to the official website of BSEB for the DElEd entrance exam- deledbihar.com.

2. On the home page, click on the dummy admit card download link

3. Enter the requested login credentials – user ID and password – and submit.

4. Check the dummy admit card and download it for future reference.

Candidates can visit the official website for more information.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
