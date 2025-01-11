Menu Explore
Bihar BSEB D.EL.Ed 2025 registration begins today at deledbihar.com, here’s how to apply

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jan 11, 2025 11:08 AM IST

Bihar BSEB D.EL.Ed 2025 registration will begin today, January 11, 2025. The steps to apply is given here. 

Bihar School Examination Board will begin the registration for Bihar BSEB D.EL.Ed 2025 on January 11, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Bihar D.El.Ed examination can find the link through the official website of Bihar DElEd at deledbihar.com.

Bihar BSEB D.EL.Ed 2025 registration begins today, here’s how to apply(Unsplash)
Bihar BSEB D.EL.Ed 2025 registration begins today, here’s how to apply(Unsplash)

The last date to apply is January 22, 2025. To apply for the examination, candidates will have to secure minimum 50% in their intermediate examination. Candidates who will appear for Bihar Board Class 12 intermediate examination can also apply for Bihar DElEd examination 2025. The age limit to apply for the examination is above 17 years as on January 1, 2025.

BSEB releases schedule for D.El.Ed, D.P.Ed, examinations 2025 & more, check dates here

The BSEB DElEd examination will comprise of 120 questions of 120 marks, 1 mark for each question. The exam duration is for 150 minutes. The question paper will have questions from General Hindi/Urdu, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, General English, Logical and Analytical Reasoning.

Bihar BSEB D.EL.Ed 2025 registration: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given here.

  • Visit the official website of Bihar DElEd at deledbihar.com.
  • Click on Bihar BSEB D.EL.Ed 2025 registration link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Once done, login to the account and fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Incase of any problem with the application process, candidates can reach out to the Board via helpline number 0612-2232074.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th admit card 2025 released, here's how students can get it

Meanwhile, BSEB has released admit cards for the Class 10 (Matric) final examinations on the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com. School Principals can download the Bihar board Class 10th admit card 2025 from this website using their user ID and password. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.

