India Post GDS Recruitment: Apply for 40889 posts at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Indian Post has begun the application process for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak). The application process started today, January 27 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 16, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Candidates can edit their application from February 17, 2023, till February 19, 2023.

India Post GDS Recruitment age Limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 40 years old.

India Post GDS Recruitment educational qualification: Candidates should have passed the class 10th examination with Mathematics and English having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects.

India Post GDS Recruitment application fee: Candidates are required to pay ₹100 as an application fee. However, all female / trans-woman candidates and all SC/ST candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Direct link to apply

India Post GDS Recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Register and proceed with the application

Fill up the form, upload the required documents and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the notification here