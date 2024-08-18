India Post GDS Result 2024 Live: Merit list expected soon on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post GDS Result 2024 Live: The merit list for the recruitment of Gramik Dak Sevak vacancies under the India Post (India Post GDS 2024 merit list) is expected to be released soon. When available, the candidates can check it on the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Along with the merit list, India Post is also expected to share the cut-off marks for GDS recruitment. ...Read More

The India Post GDS merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in their Class 1o board examinations. The marks will be aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of four decimals.

After the merit list is released, shortlisted candidates will have to appear for physical verification, the details of which will be shared with candidates via SMS on their registered mobile numbers.

India Post GDS 2024 will fill 44228 Gramik Dak Sevak vacancies across its 23 postal circles.

Check the latest updates on India Post GDS result, metit list below.