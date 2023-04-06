Home / Education / Employment News / Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2023 out at joinindianarmy.nic.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 06, 2023 11:38 AM IST

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2023 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.

Indian Army has released Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2023. Candidates who will appear for Agniveer examination can download the admit card through the official site of Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

As per the official website, “Admit Card for Agnivver general Duty Category will be live in phases, Starting from 05 April till 08 April and for the other remaining Categories admit card will be made available from 11 April evening onwards”, it states.

The Online Computer-Based Written Examination (Online CEE) will be conducted from April 17 till April 26, 2023 at various exam centre across the country. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the admit card following the steps given below.

Direct link to download Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2023

  • Visit the official site of Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.
  • Click on login link for Agniveer available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of Indian Army.

admit card. indian army
