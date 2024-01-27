Indian Army Recruitment 2024: Short Service Commission selection procedure explained

Candidates who wish to join the Indian Army can now apply for the Short Service Commission (SSC) selection at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website to fill up 381 posts in the Indian Army. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website to fill up 381 posts in the Indian Army. (File Photo / HT)

Based on the eligibility conditions as specified in the official notification, candidates need to go through the following selection process to join the Indian Army.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Shortlisting of applications:

Based on the cut-off percentage of marks as decided by the authorities for each engineering stream, applications of the candidates would be shortlisted. For more details regarding the cut-off percentage, refer to the official website.

Centre Allotment:

Shortlisted candidates would be intimated about their centre allotment. Candidates will then have to log in to the website and select their SSB dates which are available on a first come first serve basis initially. Thereafter, it will be allotted by the Selection Centres, informed the official notification.

SSB Interviews:

Candidates will be put through a two-stage selection procedure. Those who clear Stage-1 will go to Stage-2. Those who fail in Stage-1 will be returned on the same day. The duration of SSB interviews is five days.

Medical Examination:

Candidates who are recommended by the SSB after Stage-2 of the selection process will proceed to the medical examination round. Recommended candidates who are found fit after the medical examination round will be issued the joining letter for training in the order of merit.

Merit List:

Candidates who clear the medical test need not receive the joining letter immediately. Based on a merit list which depends on the number of vacancies available, subject to meeting all eligibility criteria candidates will make it to the merit list. For more information regarding the merit list, refer the official notification.

Vacancy Details:

SSC(Tech) Men: 350 posts

SSC(Tech) Women: 29 posts

Widows of Defence Personnel: 2 posts

Also Read: Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 381 posts