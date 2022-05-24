Home / Education / Employment News / Indian Bank recruitment: Apply for 312 Specialist Officer posts at ibps.in
employment news

Indian Bank recruitment: Apply for 312 Specialist Officer posts at ibps.in

  • Indian Bank recruitment: Application are invited for 312 Specialist Officer posts.
Indian Bank recruitment: Apply for 312 Specialist Officer posts at ibps.in
Indian Bank recruitment: Apply for 312 Specialist Officer posts at ibps.in
Published on May 24, 2022 02:09 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

Indian Bank has invited online applications for the post of Specialist Officer posts. The application process has begun today, May 24 and the deadline for the submersion of the application form is June 14.

Indian Bank recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill Indian Bank recruitment posts

Indian Bank recruitment selection process: Depending on the number of applications submitted, the bank will choose between two modes of selection: 1. application shortlisting followed by interview or 2. written / online test followed by interview.

Indian Bank recruitment application fee: The application fee is 175 for SC/ST/PWD candidates and 850 for others.

Direct link to apply here

Indian Bank recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Click on the apply link for Indian Bank SO recruitment

Register and fill the application form

Upload documents, pay fee and submit application

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Notification here

  

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian bank jobs bank jobs + 1 more
indian bank jobs bank jobs
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out