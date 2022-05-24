Indian Bank recruitment: Apply for 312 Specialist Officer posts at ibps.in

Indian Bank has invited online applications for the post of Specialist Officer posts. The application process has begun today, May 24 and the deadline for the submersion of the application form is June 14.

Indian Bank recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill Indian Bank recruitment posts

Indian Bank recruitment selection process: Depending on the number of applications submitted, the bank will choose between two modes of selection: 1. application shortlisting followed by interview or 2. written / online test followed by interview.

Indian Bank recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹175 for SC/ST/PWD candidates and ₹850 for others.

Indian Bank recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Click on the apply link for Indian Bank SO recruitment

Register and fill the application form

Upload documents, pay fee and submit application

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

