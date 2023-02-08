Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 220 posts begins on February 16

Indian Bank has invited applications from candidates to apply for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Indian Bank at indianbank.in. The registration process will begin on February 16 and will end on February 28, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 220 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification and age limit can be checked by candidates willing to apply for the posts through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of shortlisting of candidates followed by interview or written test followed by interview. The written examination will comprise of 100 marks questions and the exam duration is for 2 hours. The interview will be held for 100 marks.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹175/- for SC/ST/PWBD candidates and ₹800 for all others. The payment of fees should be made through online mode. Bank Transaction charges for Online Payment of application fees/intimation charges will have to be borne by the candidate. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Indian Bank.