    Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply today for 171 posts at indianbank.bank.in, link here

    Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025 registration process will end today, October 13, 2025. The direct link to apply is given here. 

    Published on: Oct 13, 2025 10:22 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Indian Bank will close the registration process for Specialist Officer posts on October 13, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Specialist Officer posts can find the direct link through the official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.bank.in.

    Direct link to apply for Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025

    Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025: How to apply

    To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.bank.in.

    2. Click on recruitment link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Specialist Officer link available on the page.

    4. Enter the registration details and click on submit.

    5. Once done, login to the page.

    6. Click on submit and fill the application form.

    7. Make the payment of application fee.

    8. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

    9. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    The application fee is 175/- for SC/ST/PWBD candidates (Only intimation charges) and 1000/- for all others. The payment can be made by using Debit or Credit cards or Internet Banking or UPI by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates.

    The selection process comprises shortlisting of applications, followed by an interview or a written/ online test. A total of 160 questions will be asked and the maximum marks is 220. The exam duration is for 2 hours and the medium of the paper is english and hindi. 1/4th of the mark allotted to the respective question for which a wrong answer is given. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question. For more related details candidates can check the official website of India Bank.

    Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
    Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
    News/Education/Employment News/Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Last Date To Apply Today For 171 Posts At Indianbank.bank.in, Link Here
