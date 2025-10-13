Indian Bank will close the registration process for Specialist Officer posts on October 13, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Specialist Officer posts can find the direct link through the official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.bank.in. Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply today for 171 posts at indianbank.bank.in, link here

Direct link to apply for Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025 Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025: How to apply To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.bank.in.

2. Click on recruitment link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Specialist Officer link available on the page.

4. Enter the registration details and click on submit.

5. Once done, login to the page.

6. Click on submit and fill the application form.

7. Make the payment of application fee.

8. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

9. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹175/- for SC/ST/PWBD candidates (Only intimation charges) and ₹1000/- for all others. The payment can be made by using Debit or Credit cards or Internet Banking or UPI by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates.

The selection process comprises shortlisting of applications, followed by an interview or a written/ online test. A total of 160 questions will be asked and the maximum marks is 220. The exam duration is for 2 hours and the medium of the paper is english and hindi. 1/4th of the mark allotted to the respective question for which a wrong answer is given. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question. For more related details candidates can check the official website of India Bank.