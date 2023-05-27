Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Registration for 1365 posts begins May 29 at agniveernavy.cdac.in

Indian Navy has invited applications from candidates for Agniveer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Agniveer at agniveernavy.cdac.in. The registration process begins on May 29 and will end on June 15, 2023. Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Registration for 1365 posts begins May 29(HT_PRINT)

This recruitment drive will fill up 1638 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have qualified in 10+2 examination with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects:- Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India. The candidate should be born between November 1, 2002 to April 30, 2006.

Selection Process

The selection process will include two stages i.e. Shortlisting (computer based online examination), ‘Written Examination, PFT and Recruitment Medical Examination’. The question paper will be computer-based with a total of 100 questions, each carrying 01 mark each.

Application Fees

An examination fee of Rs. 550/- plus 18% GST has to be paid by candidate during the online application through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/ Master/ RuPay Credit/ Debit Card/ UPI. Admit card will be issued for the examination only to those candidates who have successfully paid the examination fee.

