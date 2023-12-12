Indian Navy CET 2023: Registration for INCET to begin on December 18, details here

Indian Navy has released INCET 2023 notification. The registration process for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test will begin on December 18, 2023 onwards. Candidates can apply online through the official website of Join Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in. Indian Navy CET 2023: Registration for INCET to begin on December 18

The last date to apply is till December 31, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 910 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Chargeman: 42 posts

Senior Draughtsman: 258 posts

Tradesman Mate: 610 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of computer-based examination. All shortlisted/ eligible candidates will have to appear in the online computer-based examination consisting of multiple choice questions in both English and Hindi. The examination duration is for 90 minutes and the number of questions and maximum marks is 100.

Examination Fees

Candidates are required to pay a fee of ₹295/- through online mode by using the net banking or by using Visa/ Master/ RuPay Credit/ Debit Card/ UPI. SC/ ST/ PwBDs/ E-servicemen and women candidates are exempted from payment of fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Indian Navy.