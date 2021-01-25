Investment in upskilling can boost global GDP by $ 6.5 trillion by 2030: Report
Investment in upskilling has potential to boost the global GDP by $ 6.5 trillion by 2030, including by $ 570 billion (over ₹40 lakh crore) in India alone -- the third highest after China and the US, a WEF report showed on Monday.
The study released during the ongoing online Davos Agenda Summit, to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other global leaders, also said that accelerated investment in upskilling and reskilling of workers could create 53 lakh (net) new jobs by 2030, and help develop more inclusive and sustainable economies worldwide.
Country-wise, India has the second highest additional employment potential at about 23 lakh, after the US at close to 27 lakh, but much more than 17 lakh for China.
The report, Upskilling for Shared Prosperity, authored in collaboration with PwC, found that accelerated skills enhancement would ensure that people have the experience and skills needed for the jobs created by the Fourth Industrial Revolution – boosting global productivity by 3%, on average, by 2030.
The additional GDP potential is the highest in China at almost USD 2 trillion, followed by close to USD 1 trillion in the US.
"Even before COVID-19, the rise of automation and digitization was transforming global job markets, resulting in the very urgent need for large-scale upskilling and reskilling. Now, this need has become even more important," said Bob Moritz, Global Chairman, PwC.
The newly created jobs will be those that are complemented and augmented - rather than replaced by technology.
"Millions of jobs have been lost through the pandemic, while accelerating automation and digitization mean that many are unlikely to return. We need new investments in the jobs of tomorrow, the skills people need for moving into these new roles and education systems that prepare young people for the new economy and society," said Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director, World Economic Forum.
According to Sharan Burrow, General-Secretary, International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) "investment in job creation, particularly climate-friendly jobs, is key to ensuring a Reskilling Revolution, and concerted action by governments and by business is needed urgently."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Investment in upskilling can boost global GDP by $ 6.5 trillion by 2030: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BPSC AE main results 2021 declared, here's how to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the BPSC AE Exam 2021 can check their results online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maha-Metro Recruitment 2021: Registration deadline to fill 139 posts extended
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at mahametro.org.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 62 vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in the prescribed format on or before February 27, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WBHRB Recruitment 2021: 1647 posts for Medical Technologist Grade III notified
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at wbhrb.in on or before February 6, 2021, until 8pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BARC Recruitment 2021: 63 vacancies for Nurse, Driver and others on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at barc.gov.in on or before February 15, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WB Primary TET admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to download the admit card online at wbbpe.org or wbbprimaryeducation.org.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All India Bar Exam-XV: 1.20 lakh advocates to appear at 154 centers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI Recruitment: Apply online for 241 vacancies for security guard posts
- Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited online applications for recruitment against 241 Vacancies for the post of security guard. Aspirants can apply online till February 12 at rbi.org.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SCCL Recruitment: Application begins for 372 vacancies for various posts
- The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), under ministry of coal has invited online applications for the recruitment against 372 vacancies for Fitter, Welder, Junior Staff Nurse and other posts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DSSSB Recruitment: Plea in Delhi HC seeking directions to fill vacant posts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal Constable, SI Recruitment: Application begins for over 9K posts
- WB Police Recruitment 2021: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has invited online applications for recruitment against vacancies for the post of constable, lady constable, sub-inspector, lady SI and SI of Police (armed branch).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Over 1,100 schools identified for NCC training in border, coastal areas'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decks cleared to fill 1894 posts of principals, assistant teachers in UP
- The decks have been cleared for starting the recruitment process for filling 1,894 posts of principals and assistant teachers in 3,049 government- aided junior high schools across the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB NTPC 3rd phase exam schedule released, check dates and instructions
- According to notification released, the 3rd phase of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) will be held from January 31 to February 12 for around 28 lakh candidates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox