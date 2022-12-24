Home / Education / Employment News / IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1747 posts at iocl.com

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1747 posts at iocl.com

employment news
Published on Dec 24, 2022 11:42 AM IST

IOCL will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IOCL at iocl.com.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1747 posts at iocl.com(HT file)
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1747 posts at iocl.com(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Oil Corporation Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of IOCL at iocl.com. The registration process was started on December 14 and will close on January 3, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1747 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have minimum class 10 or matric certificate. The age limit of the candidates should be between 18 to 24 years of age as on December 31, 2022.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of marks obtained by the candidate in the Online Test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria. The Online Test will be conducted with Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions(MCQ’s) consisting of four options with one correct option.

How to Apply

Candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria may apply online from TH rd 14 December 2022 (10.00 A.M.) to 3 January 2023 (5.00 P.M.) through the link which will be provided in our corporate website https://www.iocl.com/ apprenticeships. Only Online mode of Applications will be accepted.

Detailed Notification Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iocl sarkari naukri
iocl sarkari naukri

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out