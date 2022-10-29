Home / Education / Employment News / IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 265 posts, details here

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 265 posts, details here

employment news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 11:24 AM IST

IOCL to recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IOCL at iocl.com.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 265 posts, details here (HT file)
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 265 posts, details here (HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Oil Corporation Limited, IOCL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of IOCL at iocl.com.

This recruitment drive will fill up 265 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 12, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification available on the Detailed Notification. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 24 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test and pre engagement medical fitness. Candidates are advised to ensure that they are medically fit as per pre-engagement medical standard. The selected candidates will be called for document verification. The Written Test will be conducted with Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ‟s) consisting of four options with one correct option.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of IOCL.

Detailed Notification Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iocl sarkari naukri
iocl sarkari naukri

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out