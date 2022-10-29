IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 265 posts, details here

Indian Oil Corporation Limited, IOCL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of IOCL at iocl.com.

This recruitment drive will fill up 265 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 12, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification available on the Detailed Notification. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 24 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test and pre engagement medical fitness. Candidates are advised to ensure that they are medically fit as per pre-engagement medical standard. The selected candidates will be called for document verification. The Written Test will be conducted with Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ‟s) consisting of four options with one correct option.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of IOCL.

