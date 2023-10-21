Indian Oil Corporation Limited, IOCL has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 1720 posts in the organization. IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1720 posts at iocl.com(HT file)

The registration process begins on October 21 and will end on November 20, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The prescribed qualification for Class XII / Graduate / Diploma holders should be from a recognized Board/ University/Institute as a regular full time course in the relevant trade/discipline with minimum 50% marks (45% for SC/ST and PwBD category candidates for the seats reserved for them) in aggregate. The age limit should be between 18 years to 24 years of age as on October 31, 2023. Relaxation of upper age limit to SC/ST/OBC(NCL)/PwBD candidates shall be extended as per Govt. guidelines.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test. Written Test will be conducted with Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) consisting of four options with one correct option. A candidate will have to secure minimum 40% marks in Written Test for qualifying the selection process. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IOCL.

