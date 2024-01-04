IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration for 1820 posts ends tomorrow at iocl.com

Indian Oil Corporation Limited will close the registration process for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply till 5 pm today through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 1820 posts in the organisation. IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration for 1820 posts ends tomorrow (HT file)

The candidates who have undergone Apprenticeship earlier or pursuing Apprenticeship Training in an Industry as per the Apprenticeship Act, 1961/1973/1992 as amended from time to time or job experience for a period of 1 year or more are not eligible. 5. Candidates possessing higher professional qualifications such as B.E or equivalent, MBA or equivalent or MCA / CA/ ICWA, LLB shall not be considered.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Those candidates who want to apply for the post can check the steps given below to do it.

Visit the official website of IOCL at iocl.com.

Click on Careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on apprentice link.

A new page will again open where registration link will be available.

Click on the link and register yourself.

Once done, login to the account and fill the application form.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The online examination will be conducted on January 13 and 14, 2024, at various exam centres across the country. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IOCL.