IOCL recruitment 2022: Junior Engineer Assistant vacancies on offer

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for the post of Junior Engineering Assistant. The application process will commence from today, May 7 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is May 28. Interested candidates can register online through the official website of IOCL at www.iocl.com or www.iocrefrecruit.in.

The written test is likely to be held on Sunday, June 19.

IOCL recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 19 vacancies out of which 18 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineering Assistant IV (Production) and 1 vacancy is for the post of Junior Engineering Assistant IV (Instrumentation).

IOCL recruitment 2022 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and maximum age should be 26 years for General/EWS/ST candidates as on April 30.

IOCL recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of iocl.com

Click on ‘What’s New

Go to Requirement of Experienced Non-Executive Personnel at PRPC

Click on “Detailed Advertisement” (to refer the Advertisement)

Click on apply link

Fill the application form

Submit the application form and take print out.

After successfully submitting an online application, candidates must send a print-out of the online application form, duly signed by him/her, along with all self-attested supporting documents as per Annexure-I of the advertisement and a colour photograph under self-attestation to Post Box No. 128, Panipat Head Post Office, Panipat, Haryana-132103, by Ordinary Post by June 18.

Candidates can also send a scanned copy of their online application form, fully signed, together with all self-attested supporting papers to prpcrecruitment@indianoil.in by June 19, 2022.

Check notification here