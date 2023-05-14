Home / Education / Employment News / IOCL recruitment 2023: Apply for Non-Executive posts at iocl.com

IOCL recruitment 2023: Apply for Non-Executive posts at iocl.com

ByHT Education Desk
May 14, 2023 12:41 PM IST

IOCL has invited applications for 65 Non-Executive posts.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for Non-Executive posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is May 30. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at iocl.com.

IOCL recruitment 2023: Apply for Non-Executive posts at iocl.com(HT file)
IOCL recruitment 2023: Apply for Non-Executive posts at iocl.com(HT file)

IOCL Recruitment Vacancy Details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 65 vacancies of Non-Executive posts of which 54 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production), 7 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U), and 4 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U-O&M ).

IOCL Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 years and the Maximum age shall be 26 years as on April 30.

Direct link to apply

IOCL recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Candidates can visit the website www.iocl.com Form

Next, click on the career tab

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and print a copy for future reference.

After successful submission of the online application form, the candidates are required to send the required documents to the concerned authority at the refinery applied for (as mentioned in the notification) by ordinary Post by June 10.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iocl jobs vacancies + 1 more
iocl jobs vacancies
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out