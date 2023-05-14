Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for Non-Executive posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is May 30. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at iocl.com. IOCL recruitment 2023: Apply for Non-Executive posts at iocl.com(HT file)

IOCL Recruitment Vacancy Details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 65 vacancies of Non-Executive posts of which 54 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production), 7 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U), and 4 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U-O&M ).

IOCL Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 years and the Maximum age shall be 26 years as on April 30.

After successful submission of the online application form, the candidates are required to send the required documents to the concerned authority at the refinery applied for (as mentioned in the notification) by ordinary Post by June 10.