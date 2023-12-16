IOCL Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 1820 apprentice posts, apply link here
Indian Oil Corporation Limited begins the registration process for 1820 Apprentice posts.
Indian Oil Corporation Limited has commenced the registration process for the 1820 Apprentice post today, December 16. The last date for the submission of the applictaion form is January 5, 2024, till 5 pm. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at iocl.com.
Direct link to apply for apprentice posts
IOCL Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1820 apprentice vacancies.
IOCL Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 24 years.
IOCL Recruitment 2023 selection process:
The Selection will be based on marks obtained by the candidate in the Online Test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria. The Online Test will be conducted with Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) consisting of four options with one correct option.
IOCL Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at iocl.com
On the homepage, click on the career tab
Next, click on the link that reads, "Engagement of Apprentices vide Advertisement No. IOCL/MKTG/APPR/2023-24"
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Register and proceed with the applictaion
Submit the applictaion form
Take print for future reference.
Candidates can check the detailed notification here: