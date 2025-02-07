Menu Explore
IOCL Recruitment 2025: Apply for 246 Junior Operator and other posts at iocl.com, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Feb 07, 2025 05:07 PM IST

IOCL will recruit candidates for Junior Operator and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply at iocl.com. 

Indian Oil Corporation Limited, IOCL has invited applications for Junior Operator and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 246 posts in the organisation.

IOCL Recruitment 2025: Apply for 246 Junior Operator and other posts at iocl.com
IOCL Recruitment 2025: Apply for 246 Junior Operator and other posts at iocl.com(HT file)

The registration process started on February 3 and ended on February 23, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Junior Operator: 215 posts

2. Junior Attendant: 23 posts

3. Junior Business Assistant: 8 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification here.

Application Fee

The application fee is 300/- for all applicants. SC / ST / PWBD / Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.

How to apply

1. Visit the official website of IOCL at iocl.com.

2. Click on recruitment link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have click on the apply online link.

4. Again a new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

5. Click on submit and login to the account.

6. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

7. Click on submit and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here

