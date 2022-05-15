IOCL Recruitment: Engineers can apply for these posts, GATE score required

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited graduate engineers with bright academic record to join the organization as engineers/officers. IOCL will also recruit Graduate Apprentice Engineers (GAEs) in a few disciplines.

Online application forms for these positions are available on iocl.com.

Engineers/Officers to be recruited by IOCL in the following disciplines:

Chemical Engineering Civil Engineering Computer Sc and Engineering Electrical Engineering Instrumentation Engineering Mechanical Engineering Metallurgical Engineering

Graduate Apprentice Engineers:

Chemical Engineering Civil Engineering Electrical Engineering Mechanical Engineering

Applicants must have appeared and qualified in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022.

Candidates applying from General/EWS category should not be more than 26 years old as on June 30 2022. Relaxation to candidates applying from other categories will be applicable as per government guidelines.

Candidates must have secured at least 65% marks at graduation level. For SC, ST and PwBD candidate, the minimum marks is 55%.

Apply here

For more information on eligibility criteria and other details, read the official notification below: