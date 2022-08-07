IRCON International Limited Recruitment 2022: Apply for 31 Apprentice posts

Ircon International Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of IRCON on ircon.org. The registration process will end on August 17, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 31 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentices: 19 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: 12 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentices: Graduate or equivalent in 2. Electrical 4 engineering/technology streams.

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: Diploma or equivalent in 2. Electrical 2 engineering/technology streams.

The age limit of the candidates should be between 18 years to 30 years.

Selection Process

There will be no interviews. The eligible candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of merit list formed on the basis of marks secured in Minimum Educational Qualification.

Detailed Notification Here

Stipend

Graduate Apprentices: ₹ 10,000/- Per Month

10,000/- Per Month Technician (Diploma) Holders: ₹ 8,500/- Per Month

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of IRCON.