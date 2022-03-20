IRCON Recruitment 2022: 25 vacancies of managers and engineers on offer

IRCON International Limited has invited application for Various Manager and Engineer posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on 28 and 30 March 2022.

Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website of IRCON at www.ircon.org.

IRCON Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 25 vacancies out of which 4 vacancies are for the post of Manager/Bridge on Contract, 4 vacancies are for the post of Manager/Earth Work, 8 vacancies are for the post of Manager/Civil on Contract, 1 vacancy is for the post of Manager/General on Contract, 1 vacancy is for the post of Manager/Legal on Contract, 6 vacancy are for the post of Manager/S&T on Contract, 2 vacancy is for the post of Sr. Work Engineer/Survey, 2 vacancy are for the post of Safety Engineer, 1 vacancy is for the post of Sr. Works Engineer Quality.

IRCON Recruitment 2022 age limit: The maximum age limit of the candidates should be 50 years for the post of Manager/Bridge on Contract, Manager/Earth Work on Contract, Manager/Civil on Contract, Manager/General on Contract, Manager/Legal on Contract, Manager/S&T on Contract. 35 years is the maximum age limit for Sr. Work Engineer/Survey, Safety Engineer, and Sr. Works Engineer/Quality.

Check notification here

Candidates can download the application form from the official website of IRCON at www.ircon.org.