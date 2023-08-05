IRCON to recruit 33 apprentices, Engineering graduate, diploma holders can apply

IRCON International Limited has invited applications from Engineering Graduates and Diploma holders for 33 apprentice vacancies. Interested candidates can apply for these posts up to August 15 on ircon.org. They will also have to send copies of the online applications to the IRCON corporate office by August 25. IRCON to recruit 33 apprentices

Vacancy details:

A. Graduate apprentices

Civil: 13, Electrical: 4, S&T: 3

Graduation or equivalent in relevant Engineering/Technology streams as on July 1 is required to apply for these posts.

B. Technician (Diploma) apprentices

Civil: 9, Electrical: 2, S&T: 2

candidates having passed the Minimum Educational

Diploma or equivalent in relevant Engineering/Technology streams as on July 1 is required to apply for these posts.

For both graduate and diploma vacancies, only candidates who have attained the minimum qualification on or after July 1, 2020 are eligible.

The lower age of candidates should not be less than 18 years and the upper age should not be more than 30 years as on July 1. Age relaxation is applicable to reserve categories.

Stipend for graduate apprentices will be ₹10,000 per month and for diploma apprentices, it will be ₹8,500 per month. The duration of the training is one year and no extension of training and employment will be given after the completion of one-year training.



