Home / Education / Employment News / ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Registration for 108 posts to begin on August 19

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Registration for 108 posts to begin on August 19

employment news
Published on Aug 03, 2022 12:19 PM IST
ITBP will recruit candidates for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online from August 19 to September 17, 2022. 
ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Registration for 108 posts to begin on August 19
ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Registration for 108 posts to begin on August 19
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force has invited applications from candidates to apply for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of ITBP on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The registration process will begin on August 19, 2022 and will close on September 17, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 108 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Constable (Carpenter): 56 Posts
  • Constable (Mason): 31 Posts
  • Constable (Plumber): 21 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have matriculation degree or equivalent from recognised board and one year certificate course from a recognised Industrial Training Institute in the trade of a Mason or Carpenter or Plumber. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 23 years.

Detailed Notification Here 

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of physical efficiency test, physical standard test, written examination, trade test and detailed medical examination/ review medical examination. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of ITBP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
itbp sarkari naukri
itbp sarkari naukri
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out