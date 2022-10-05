ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply for 23 posts itbpolice.nic.in

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force, ITBP has invited applications from candidates to apply for Head Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of ITBP at itbpolice.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 23 Head Constable ( Education and Stress Counsellor) Group C posts in the organisation.

The application process will open on October 13 and will close on November 11, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Male: 20 posts

Female: 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have degree from a recognised university or equivalent with Psychology as a subject or degree from a recognised University with Bachelor or Education or Bachelor of Teaching or equivalent. The age limit should be between 20 to 25 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of Physical Efficiency Test, Physical Standard Test, Written Test, Verification of Documents, Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/ Review Medical Examination (RME). The candidates whose applications are found in order, shall be issued admit cards to appear in recruitment tests.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100. Fee are exempted for females, ex-servicemen and candidates belonging to Scheduled caste and scheduled tribe category.

Detailed Notification Here