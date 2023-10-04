Indo Tibetan Border Police Force, ITBP has invited applications for Constable posts. The recruitment will be done through open rally system. Candidates can walk in interview to the specified venues from October 5 to October 8, 2023. ITBP Open Recruitment Rally 2023: Apply for 620 Constable posts, details here

This recruitment drive will fill up 620 Constable posts in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. Read below for eligibility, selection process, vacancy details and other information.

Vacancy Details

Sikkim: 186 posts

Arunachal Pradesh: 250 posts

Uttarakhand: 16 posts

Himachal Pradesh: 43 posts

Ladakh: 125 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 23 years of age. Candidates should have passed matriculation or Class 10 from a recognized Board or University.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of registration at ITBP recruitment centre. Once the duly filled in correct form is submitted by the candidate he/she will be given a date and time on which he/she will be required to appear at the respective ITBP recruitment centre for PET/PST and documentation. Candidates who qualify the documentation stage will be required to appear in a written test.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100/- for General, OBC and EWS category. The fees should be paid through Demand Draft in favour of the address available in the Detailed Notification for the state. No fee will be charged from Female, SC/ST and Ex-servicemen candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ITBP.

