ITBP recruitment 2022: Apply for ASI posts from October 25

Published on Oct 23, 2022 01:52 PM IST

ITBP recruitment 2022: Application are invited for ASI (Pharmacist) posts.

ByHT Education Desk

The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited applications for Assistant Sub Inspector( Pharmacist) posts. The application process will commence from October 25 and the last datht ede for the submission of application form is November 23. Interested candidates can apply online at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 24 vacancies of Assistant Sub Inspector( Pharmacist) posts.

ITBP recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 20 to 28 years old.

ITBP recruitment 2022 educational qualification: Candidates should have passed class 12th with physics, chemistry, and biology from recognized board.

Candidates should have done diploma in Pharmacy from any institution recognized by central and state government.

ITBP recruitment 202 application fee: For male candidates from the UR, OBC, and EWS categories, the application fee is Rs. 100. Candidates under the SC/ST/Female/Ex-Serviceman categories are not required to pay the fee.

Notification here

