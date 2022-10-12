ITBP to recruit 40 Head Constable posts, registration begins October 19

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force, ITBP has invited applications from candidates to apply for Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary) posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 40 posts in the organisation.

The registration process will begin on October 19 and will end on November 17, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should be class 12 pass or equivalent from recognised board. Should have passed regular para veterinary course or diploma or certificate or minimum one year duration related to veterinary therapeutic or livestock. The age limit of the candidates should be between 18 to 25 years.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), written test, documentation and detailed medical examination review medical examination.

Other Details

Applications from candidates will be accepted only through online mode. No offline application will be accepted. The candidates whose applications are found in order, shall be issued admit cards (online) to appear in recruitment tests.

