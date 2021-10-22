JEE Advanced AAT Result 2021 declared at jeeadv.ac.in, direct link to check here.

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur on October 22 declared the JEE Advanced Result 2021 for the AAT exam. Candidates who have appeared for Architecture Aptitude Test can check their results through the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test was conducted on October 18, 2021.

Candidates can access and download the JEE Advanced AAT result 2021 through registration numbers, Dates of Birth, and mobile phone numbers.

Here is the direct link to check JEE Advanced AAT result

JEE Advanced Result 2021: How to check AAT result

Visit the official site of IIT JEE on jeeadv.ac.in.

On the homepage click on the link given to check JEE Advanced AAT result

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.