Jharkhand HC recruitment 2024: Apply for 399 English Stenographer posts, direct link to apply here

The High Court of Jharkhand has begun the recruitment application process for the English Stenographer posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in. The last date for the submission of the applictaion form is March 31. Jharkhand High Court starts recruitment process for English Stenographer posts

Jharkhand HC recruitment 2024 vacancy details: The recruitment drive intends to fill 399 positions in total, 397 of which are for English stenographers for the State of Jharkhand's civil courts and 2 for the Judicial Academy Jharkhand, Ranchi.

Jharkhand HC recruitment 2024 application fee: Candidates belonging to the unreserved, EWS, BC-I, and BC-II categories must pay a fee of ₹500, while candidates from the SC and ST categories must pay ₹125.

Jharkhand HC recruitment 2024 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years of age but not more than the age of 35 years in case of Un-reserved & EWS category, 37 years in case of B.C.-I and B.C.– II category, 38 years in case of female (Un-reserved, EWS, B.C.-I and B.C.-II) and 40 years in the case of S.T. and S.C. categories (for both Males & Females).

Jharkhand HC English Stenographer recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in

On the homepage, visit the ‘Recruitment’ tab

Next, click the link to register for the English Stenographer post at HC of Jharkhand.

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Fill out the form

Upload all the required details

Pay the applictaion fee

Download a copy and take a printout of the duly filled form.